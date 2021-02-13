Cooperstown reacts to Baseball Hall of Fame's decision for virtual induction ceremonies

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on July 25 will be a televised event.

Classic weekend is now cancelled and the induction is ceremony will be a televised event.

Local businesses in the village are now faced with another harsh reality.

Newschannel2 chelsea sherrod is live in studio with your top story tonight jason, its no secret that less fans means less busiss andunfore the second consecutive year without crowds on main street this july.

Tens of thousands of fans from around the country make their way to cooperstown every summer for baseball hall of fame classic weekend and the induction weekend ceremnonies.

This year, they're be making their way to their living rooms. .

None .

None ellen tillapaugh: the pandemic is ongoing.

I don't think they had any other choice to make but to consider public safety both the safety of the village and the visitors to the ceremonies.

The 2020 cancellation was the first time the hall of fame did not hold an induction ceremony since 1960.

This year's will honor the class of 2020 of derek jeter, marvin miller, ted simmons and larry walker, which would have possibly crushed attendance records.

But now local businesses are without one of their highest revenue streams, yet again.

Brian wrubleski: it's probably gonna take 50% of my revenue for the summer away again so it's a big hit.

I wish they would do it next year and this year you know say hey it's not gonna happen because it's like a tease.

It's here but it's not here.

But whatever business weekend and is better than nothing.

The hall has lost 10 members over the past year, although none reportedly due to coronavirus, the organization is taking all necessary health and safety precautions.

Tara burke: it's disappointing for everybody.

It's disappointing for the hall of fame it's disappointing for the fans it's disappointing for the business community.

But i don't think it was unexpected.

I think a lot of the business community members here we're preparing for this as a possibility with the state of the pandemic right now it is difficult to wrap your head around how we would have that many thousands and thousands of people from across the country and one locatiosafely.>n ceremony is scheduled for sunday, july 25.

More information on the broadcast will come as we draw closer to that date.

Jason.

Coming up later on in sports....sports director spencer