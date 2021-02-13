Hindu by faith, Hyderabad calligrapher enriching mosques with Quranic verses

Hindu by faith, a man from Hyderabad is following his passion of calligraphy which includes painting Quranic verses on the walls of several mosques in and around Hyderabad.

For around 30 years, Anil Kumar Chawhan, a Hindu calligrapher who works in keeping the Arabic and Urdu art alive, has been receiving requests to paint Quranic verses on the wall of several mosques in and across Hyderabad city.

"I was not familiar with Urdu script but the demand for signboards in Urdu inspired me to learn it.

Some people objected when I started painting the verses because of my religion but were given permission by Jamia Nizamia.

I have painted the walls of over 100 mosques... People of all religions should live together with love, peace and harmony," said Calligrapher Chawhan to ANI.