Friday Night Frenzy show for Feb 12 segment 2

Central catholic playing host to west lafayette in a hoosier conference showdown ..

Ironically enough andy..

This is west side's first game back from a two week quarantine..

The red devils had four games postponed..

They haven't played an organized contest since january 23rd..

The two daves..

In a cross town showdown..

We're going to jump straight to the fourth quarter of this one..

West side up three with about a minute and a half to play..

Divine adeyanju finding sam schott underneath!

That lay in puts rdp up five..

Central catholic quickly responding..

Aj bordenet off the rebound..

He puts it back up and in..

The red devil lead is still four..

The knights need a foul..

They send braeden shrewsberry to the line..

Dad knows you gotta make these..

Number 3 knocks both of them in..

West lafayette takes a six point advantage..

Bordenet would add on a bucket late for c- c..

But it doesn't matter..

West lafayette tops central catholic 56-52..

Dave wood and company pick up win number three this year..

Sticking with the hoosier conference ..

Benton central aiming for a sixth straight win.

Senior night for the bison ..

B-c hosting tri-county early on in the first quarter ..

Spencer klemme ..

He's a senior!

Benton central up early.

We've seen it all year defense to offense, cael willliams rips the ball away from jimmy roudebush and the senior gets the easy transition layup 7-0 run for the bison at this point .

The cavaliers regrouping.

Eric zarse the skip pass over to a wide open dylan mathew and he drains the trey ..

But too little too late forr hall ..

The senior with the hard fought layup ..

Benton central wins 50 to 36.

Benton central is back to .500 ..

This bison now 8-8 on the season.

Carroll is 14 games over .500..

The 15-1 cougars at home tonight against sheridan.

Sports 18's jd arland was all over carroll county this evening..

He's here with the highlights..

Hey there jd... hey guys... that 15-1 record that carroll holds is its best since our archives begin in 1993... the cougars are rolling... 14 straight wins for bodie bender's group... that's also the longest winning streak in more than 2 decades... and you're about to find out why..

Out to flora we go... cougars' first home game of the month..

They hosted sheridan... who beat clinton prairie in ot by one on wednesday..

Blue and white dominate in the first quarter... jaden harness buries the three... carroll opens the contest with three of those in a row... bodie bender is a big fan of that..

40 seconds left in the openeing frame... owen duff to jake skinner... back to duff.... the sophomore... makes it look easy... cougars up 17-3... windlan's group needs to get inventive... great ball movement... cayden hunter... swish... that's part of a sheridan 8 and 2 run... but carroll doesn't give up the lead... harness whiffs... ethan duff there to clean up the mess... that's all she wrote... carroll wins game number 15 in a row... 66-43 the final score..

Staying in carroll county... delphi squaring off with rossville... entering the third quarter... delphi only had 5 points... the hornet lead in the fourth frame was 31 points... foot did not come off the gas pedal... jesse cornell off the mark luke meek there to finish the job... 33 point lead in favor of rossville... that makes cory dunn one happy individual... delphi was short staffed this evening... and that made a colossal impact... cj geheb left alone on the perimiter..

Why not?

Score is a lot to a little... hornet's underclassmen get their chance to shine... austin bray to kaden del real... sophomore to sophomore connection... near the end of the contest and its still raining three's... how about jace jacoby... sure thing... hornets blow the doors off the oracles... 57-22 the final score... so the oracles fall to 2-9 on the season... they'll play at tri county tomorrow, the cavs also with 9 losses... meanwhile rossville looks to continue its winning ways on tuesday night... j-d thanks ..

Back in lafayette ..

Drew hosteter and clinton central taking on immanuel mitchell and faith christian ..

In the early going ..

Mitchell backs down his defender and connects from in close ..

The senior paced the eagles with 17 ..

We're even at eight ... this half belonged to hosteter ..

No.

12 sinks the triple ... next bulldogs possession ..

Hosteter again from behind the arc ..

17-11 clinton central after one ..

Hosteter just getting going ..

Whit keadle and a fresh pair of nikes on ..

Keadle's senior ..

Hosteter was on-fire ..

Hosteter knocks down another uncontested three ..

And then logan whiteman to hosteter ..

The late close out leads to a four-point play ..

Hosteter hit six threes in the first half ..

Eight on the night..

He had a game-high 27 points..

Clinton central beats faith christian 70-48 ..

Meanwhile clinton prairie hosting south newton tonight and this one got out of hand quickly..

First quarter action..

Clinton prarie on the attack, garret mcgraw lobs it to trevor funk, it's 2-0 gophers, that basket would set the tone for the night.

Later in the first, mcgraw in the corner jump stepping into the paint with the floater, the gophers are on a 6-0 run but wait, theres more.

South newton overwhelmed by the defense, the rebels turn it over..

Funk taking this one coast to coast, he splits the defenders at the rim, how about a 10-0 run to start the game..

In the second quarter, c-p staying funky as mcgraw drives and dumps to funk, now they're up 16-0.

Clinton prairie would score 22 straight, they hold south newton to just 15 points, a school record for defense..

42-15 the final.

