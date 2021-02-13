High School Boys Basketball: Harrison Central vs. Gulfport

As one of three Final Four teams from the Gulf Coast a year ago, the Harrison Central boys were supposed to be the favorite in Region 8 Class 6A, but the Gulfport Admirals always seem to have something to say about it and this is their last chance to say it before playoffs.

- - as one of three final four team- - - from the gulf coast, a year - ago... the harrison central boy- were supposed - to be the favorite... in region- 8 class 6-a.- but the gulfport admirals alway- seem to have something to say - about it... and this is their - last chance to say it... before- the - playoffs.

- red rebels haven't swept- gulfport, since the 2017-18 - season... having already beaten- the admirals twice, this year..- meeting for a third time... in- the region 8 class 6-a title- game.

- winner of this one gets a first- round bye... and both teams - playing like it... jacob- stevenson with the first bucket- of the- game, for the admirals.

- now check out this bounce pass,- from de-marius coleman... gets- it- to joshua travis down low...- that's three the hard way.- and then another three- point - play... sam murray all kinds- of length... and using it to hi- advantage... three-point lead,- for h-c.- anything you can do... i can do- better... another pretty bounce- pass... jacob snell on the end- of that one... and back and - forth - they go.- second quarter now... and here'- a clinic... on how not to box - out...- carlous williams... all - muscle... all hustle... on the- o-glass... red rebels down, 13-- - - - 12... and williams wasn't done.- flipped a switch, in that secon- quarter... collecting the - coleman miss... and doing what- he does with it... guys just- bouncing off him like bowling - pins... south carolina commit - doing serious work.

- but it really was the admirals- that controlled most of the - first - half... kaleb hall with some- impressive elevation, on- that mid-range jumper... and- everybody chipping in, for- the team in blue.

- davion henry playing like he's- gonna drive baseline... just- pulls up instead... gulfport- leading, 20-16.

- but the red rebels with a nice- spurt before the half...- give-and-go... jacobi moore...- the future mississippi state- wide receiver... running routes- on the hardwood, as - well.

- and if some is good, more is- better... harrison- central on the break... throw i- down, sir... moore again... - red rebels always good for a fe- - - - dunks per game.

- this game was tied at 35-all, - heading into the fourth - quarter... but in the end...- it's the red rebels pulling awa- late... 57-44 final...- out-scoring the admirals 22-9,- - - in the final