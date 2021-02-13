Second suspect captured in deadly Thirsty Turtle shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second person was arrested Friday night in connection to the deadly drive-by shooting at the Thirsty Turtle in November.

Our top story tonight at 11: a second arrest was made in connection to the deadly shooting outside of the thirsty turtle in downtown macon on november 27th.

22-year-old damion tuff was taken into custody after investigators received a crime stoppers tip that led them to a home on chambers road.

After being questioned by investigators, tuff was taken to the bibb county jail, charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

He's being held without bond.

Bibb county investigators arrested the first suspect, 29-year-old durand faulk, in december.

Authorities say faulk got into a fight with someone at the thirsty turtle, received a cut to the face during the fight, and then fired a gun into the crowd outside of the club.

A total of eight people were injured during the