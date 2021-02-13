Jones County man shot in head, suspect arrested in Monroe County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- An innocent bystander was shot in the head Friday afternoon and is in serious condition according to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese.

Counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts.

He's being held without bond at this time.

In jones county, an innocent bystander is in serious condition tonight after being shot in the head.

Sheriff butch reese says the victim showed up at the fire staion on upper river road after the shooting.

And emergency officials were able to perform life saving efforts.

After an investigation, deputies determined 57-year-old james slater was the suspect in the incident.

A monroe county deputy later spotted him on highway 87 and took him into custody without incident.

Sheriff reese says slater got into a fight with someone over alleged stolen property, and a shotgun was discharged, hitting the bystander.

Slater is in the jones county jail charged with