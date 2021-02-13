New COVID-19 testing scam in Jones County

Scammers will offer an at-home testing option, then solicit personal information like a home address or insurance.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- After getting calls about a new COVID-19 scam, Jones County law enforcement asks residents to stay vigilant.

Joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

Tucker sargent has the evening off.

Our top story tonight at 6... be on alert.

And watch out for people ... trying to scam you... with claims of an "at-home" covid-19 test.

That's the warning from the jones county sheriff's office tonight.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more on how to protect your personal information.

"pandemics such as this are a prime opportunity to take advantage of individuals expecially with something so new as covid-19."

The jones county sheriff's office has been getting calls from residents about a new covid-19 testing scam.

Scammers will offer an at-home testing option, and then solicit personal information like a home address or insurance.

Michael hokanson with the north central health district says they've recieved calls about the same scam.

"it might be happening elsewhere but we've gotten about 4 calls from individuals specifically in jones county about recieving a call or a visit from a male individual that has some personal information of the individual that is soliciting "covid-19 testing."

The north central health district says at-home covid testing isn't something widely available yet.

In fact, the fda has only approved two at home test kits, and both have to be perscribed by a doctor first.

So what do you do if you recieve one of these scam calls?

Kelvin collins with the better business bureau in macon says always research before making a purchase.

"just do your research if someone calls you regardless of what they're calling you about go online and research that."

*standup*kelvin collins says if you recieve a phone call from an unknown number or one that looks a little too similar to yours just send them to voicemail.

"that's what they're counting on is for you to pick up and to be caught off guard and providin that information."

Collins also says you should never give financial or personal c1 3 b13 information over the phone.

In gray, peyton lewis, 41nbc news.

If you get a call or a visit about an "at-home covid test"