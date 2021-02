Spring training will bring much-needed business

Baseball is back at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALLANNOUNCED THEIR SPRING TRAININGSCHEDULE FRIDAY.

(SOT 2:32:06)9 SEC WE'VE BEEN PREPPING ANDGETTING READY TO HOPEFULLY GETTO THE DAY THAT WE GOT TOTODAY.

ANNOUNCING A SCHEDULEAND GETTING READY TO PUTTICKETS ON SALE AGAIN.

NATS:(VO) MATT SLATUS IS THEGENERAL MANAGER OF THEBALLPARK.

HE SAYS THOSEPREPARATIONS HAVE EVERYTHINGTO DO WITH COVID (SOT 2:53:57)17 SEC COVER SOME WITH VIDEOEVERYTHING FROM COMPLETELYRETROFITTING OUR SINKS ANDRESTROOM TOILETS TO BEINGTOUCHLESS NOW.

TO ADAPTING ACASHLESS TOUCHLESS MODEL ATOUR PARKING LOCATIONS, OURMERCHANDISE STORE, OCONCESSION'S LOCATIONS.

NATS:(VO) THE BALLPARK OF THE PALMBEACHES WILL HOST THEIR FIRSTGAME ON THE 28TH WITH THEASTROS TAKING ON THE MARLINS.EVEN WITH REDUCED CAPACITY..AND REDUCED TRAVEL..

THEBALLPARK WILL HOST 23 MOREGAMES DURING MARCH.

JUST UPTHE ROAD AT ROGER DEAN STADIUMTHE CARDINALS ARE SCHEDULED TOPLAY THE NATIONALS THE SAMEDAY.

GREAT NEWS FOR ALEXMARQUEZ WHO IS THE GENERALMANAGER OF DAS BEER GARDIN.(SOT 5:39:59) 8 SEC WE'REEXCITED SPRING TRAINING ISPROBABLY THE MOST EXCITINGTIME WE HAVE IN OUR LITTLESTREET.

NATS: (VO) HE SAYSBUSINESSES HERE ON TOWN CENTERDRIVE HAVE TAKEN A HIT DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.

BUT WHEN YOUMENTION BASEBALL, HE SAYS THATMEANS BUSINESS AND LOTS OF IT.(SOT5:40:30) 4 SEC I BELIEVEWE'RE GOING TO INCREASEDRAMATICALLY NOW THAT BASEBALLIS BACK.

NATS: (VO) BACK ATTHE BALLPARK OF THE PALMBEACHES, SLATUS SAYS EXPECTSEATING TO FOLLOW SOCIALDISTANING GUIDELINES.

(SOT4:28:59) 10 SEC PODS OF SEATSARE AVAILABLE RANGING IN SIZEFROM ONE TO SIX AND EACH PODWILL BE AT LEAST SIX FEET AWAYFROM ANOTHER POD IN ANY WHICHDIRECTION.

(TODD'S STAND UP)JUST OVER 1,500 FANS WILL BELET IN AND FANS WILL BEREQUIRED TO WEAR A FACEMASKUNLESS THEY'RE EATING ORDRINKING AT THEIR SEAT.

INPALM BEACH COUNTY, TODD WILSONWPTV NC 5