Pioneers fall to U.S. Under-17 National Team to split weekend set

After beating the U.S. Under-17 National Team 6-5 on Thursday, the Pioneers got shutout, losing 3-0 on Friday.
Tonight - those teams go right back at it at the aud.
Quite the high scoring affair last night - tonight a bit of a different story.
--- first period - the bodies were flying - brett everson - big hit on seamus casey - shoulder to chest - all clean but man you felt that one.
--- the goalies standing tall in this one.
U-s working it around - jimmy snuggerud far side - turned away by joseph giacobbo.
--- just over five minutes remaining - kaiden mbereko with the stop on the long shot - and then robs dante zapata on the rebound.
--- right back down the other way - u-s with anoter chance.
Isaac howard - had a hat trick last night.
Nice move but giacobbo gets the blocker on it to keep it out.
--- final minute of the frame - utica shorthanded but have themselves a rush - connor landrigan wrists it - gloved down by mbereko.
Each team had their chances but there's no score after one.
--- five minutes into the second - united states on the power play.
Give-and-go up top.
Casey lets it fly on the one-timer and blasts it through to the back of the net.
Clearly he was fine after that hit earlier... ((score)) ...stars and stripes take a 1-0 lead - they add two more in the third - and utica college falls 3-0 to get the weekend split.
The u-c women's team got their season underway tonight.
Another last minute change saw the team take a detour to vermont to play castleton after intending to play elmira.
Either way - they got a game off but fell 2-1.
They'll host the spartans tomorrow night at the aud.
(((change))) men's side - division one level.
Colgate hosted number 11 quinnipiac tonight at class of 1965 arena on campus.
The black knights are back in action!
