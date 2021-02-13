Pioneers fall to U.S. Under-17 National Team to split weekend set

After beating the U.S. Under-17 National Team 6-5 on Thursday, the Pioneers got shutout, losing 3-0 on Friday.

Tonight - those teams go right back at it at the aud.

Quite the high scoring affair last night - tonight a bit of a different story.

--- first period - the bodies were flying - brett everson - big hit on seamus casey - shoulder to chest - all clean but man you felt that one.

--- the goalies standing tall in this one.

U-s working it around - jimmy snuggerud far side - turned away by joseph giacobbo.

--- just over five minutes remaining - kaiden mbereko with the stop on the long shot - and then robs dante zapata on the rebound.

--- right back down the other way - u-s with anoter chance.

Isaac howard - had a hat trick last night.

Nice move but giacobbo gets the blocker on it to keep it out.

--- final minute of the frame - utica shorthanded but have themselves a rush - connor landrigan wrists it - gloved down by mbereko.

Each team had their chances but there's no score after one.

--- five minutes into the second - united states on the power play.

Give-and-go up top.

Casey lets it fly on the one-timer and blasts it through to the back of the net.

Clearly he was fine after that hit earlier... ((score)) ...stars and stripes take a 1-0 lead - they add two more in the third - and utica college falls 3-0 to get the weekend split.

The u-c women's team got their season underway tonight.

Another last minute change saw the team take a detour to vermont to play castleton after intending to play elmira.

Either way - they got a game off but fell 2-1.

They'll host the spartans tomorrow night at the aud.

(((change))) men's side - division one level.

Colgate hosted number 11 quinnipiac tonight at class of 1965 arena on campus.

Theseteamsn hamden, connecticut on sunday.

The black knights are back in action!

