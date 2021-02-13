Baseball Hall of Fame President Tim Mead discusses decision to go virtual

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will hold this year’s induction ceremony as a televised event, instead of at the Clark Sports Center among thousands of fans as usual.

Crowds to cooperstown to see him become immortalized in the hall of fame.

In a way - that'll still be the case - but on the other side of the spectrum with the announcement of a virtual ceremony thissummee scene this year...the class of 2020 will be enshrined in a closed ceremony indoors somewhere in cooperstown - hall of fame officials did not specify where exact ly it will take place.

While there will be no fans in attendance - the entire ceremony will be televised live on m-l-b network as it has been the past few years.

The class of 2020 is made up of jeter - larry walker - ted simmons and the late marvin miller.

Remember there were no new electees voted in for 2021.

This will be the first induction ceremony not held on the grounds of the clark sports center since before 1992.

Under current state guidelines - media will not be permitted and current living hall of famers also will not gather as they typically do and guests allowances for honorees will be very limited.

That could change as state guidelines are updated.

I spoke with hall of fame president tim mead today aboutte looking at it with a half glass full mentality.

Tim mead: it's so easy to say were all optimistic that things are going to change butwn that time frame are going to allow for the change and the impact of the vaccine and it just reaches a point where for both the hall to plan and set forth something, for people coming here and even within the village that it's difficult.

It's a tough decision, it's a hard decision but the board of directors have had a discussion and this is the way that everybody feels is the safest way to do this and is it the perfect way?

No.

Can you try to remind people that nobody is more disappointed than we are because it's two years in a row.

However last year, we didn't have a ceremony and this year we will it's just going to be a different version of it.

The hall also announced today that it's hall of fame classic weekend - which normally takes place on memorial day weekend in may - has been canceled.

The induction ceremony is still set to take place on july 25.

The utica college men's ice hockey