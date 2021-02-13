Plainview, Scottsboro win area title

Max, who are we crowning area champs!

Another night of net cutting is in the books across north alabama as the 2021 area champions are crowned...over in fyffe -- the red devils tried to make it three straight area titles hosting the plainview bears.

Physical from the start -- it was plainview who'd strike first -- with a layup and then a three from the top of the key -- luke smith gives the bears a five point lead .

Fyffe would answer right back -- dalton to goolsby for three...then the defense would step up, dalton with a big block on smith -- right after that the bears would hit another one from behind the arc -- its jonah williams this time...the red devils would take their first lead of the game thanks to parker godwin ---- running like it he stole -- the basket and the foul .

But the bears would break the streak and take the area crown 67 to 57... here at scottsboro high school it was a fight until the final seconds... not to say that the first three quarters weren't worth watching but the final minutes of the fourth are where things got crazy.

Tied at 53 -- cameron jamar hits a deep one to give the bucks a three-point lead.

Things would get slow from there -- no points were scored for nearly three and a half minutes until..

Bj harris steals one and takes it all the way back...the wildcats would tie the game with an foul shot... then would come one of the craziest sequences of the game -- jalon chapman gets the feed under the hoop but is under heavy pressuer -- the ball gets knocked away and alexander garcia gets the touch to put this one in...and give the bucks the lead but the wildcats would push down the court and andrew bell hits a dagger in the corner to take control.

A lead they'd hold as the games clock showed 0.9 seconds -- buckhorn has less than a second to score off the inbound -- the toss to the bucket comes up empty and the wildcats are area champions... next up on the road to the state championships is the sub regional..repor ting at scottsboro high school max cohan waay 31 sports... after the win one of the stars of the game -- bj harris -- said it was a very exciting feeling to come out on top after such a hard-fought game... "i mean play really hard, i mean we've been practicing for three days straight getting ready for this team so we just had to do what it takes."

And keeping with the traditions -- the wildcats climbed the ladder after celebrating the win -- cutting down the net as area champions....