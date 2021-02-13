LOCAL BUSINESSES GEARING UP FOR BUSY VALENTINE'S DAY

Action News Now spoke with local shops who are gearing up for the busy weekend.

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for businesses like flower shops and candy stores.

as valentine's day approaches - florists are seeing business bloom.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us how workers at one local flower shop in chico - are gearing up for the busy holiday.

Kristian: here at flowers by rachelle they tell me that even with the pandemic business has remained steady and now with valentines day coming up.....things like balloons and teddy bears are flying off the shelves.

Rachelle neal/owner, flower's by rachelle: with covid people aren't going out of town so we are busier.

But it's been spread over days instead of one big day.

And people saying lets have a great holiday weekend.

So they're making it a bigger holiday than just one day which is kinda fun.

Business is blooming at flowers by rachelle on friday - you can see workers busy filling orders ahead of the valentine's day.

Rachelle neal/owner, flower's by rachelle: people can't be with their loved ones and so they are sending them flowers because they can't be with them.

Neal says she's happy her business is helping spread love and cheer in the community during times like these.

Rachelle neal/owner, flower's by rachelle: to be able to look at flowers, brings a smile, right now theres a lot of depression going on and flowers are a bright spot in that day.

We are thankful to be able to stand strong and that are community has been there for us.

Kristian: and by the end of the weekend they expect to deliver hundreds of bouquets to people in the community.

In chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

You can still call or go online to place your valentine's day orders.

You can still call or go online to place your valentine's day orders.