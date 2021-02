MacGyver S05E09 Rails + Pitons + Pulley + Pipe + Salt

MacGyver 5x09 "Rails + Pitons + Pulley + Pipe + Salt" Season 5 Episode 9 Promo trailer HD - When Mac and the team are unable to prevent Department of Defense intel from falling into Codex’s hands, Mac must scale a vertical cliff using only gear he can cobble together himself to prevent the info’s transmission, on MACGYVER, Friday, February 19th on CBS.