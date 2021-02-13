Woman applies makeup on confused buffalo preparing for beauty contest

Amusing footage shows a woman carefully applying makeup on a confused young buffalo to prepare for a beauty contest.

The two-months-old female buffalo, Karaked, kept shifting its head while its owner put coloured powders on its face in Khon Kaen, Thailand.

Its owner, office worker Chalermporn Ratree, has two young buffaloes at home and when she is off duty, she goes into the barn to play with them.

She said: ‘I named Karaked after one of my favourite characters from a TV series.

Once she’s old enough, I plan to bring her into bigger buffalo contests because I’m sure she would win.’