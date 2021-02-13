Overloaded car flips while making a turn

This is the shocking moment a car with an overloaded roof rack flipped on the road after losing control on a bend.

Dashcam footage shows how the vehicle drifted sideways as it approached a curve before overturning in Songkhla province, Thailand.

Motorist Natthaphasit Charoensook, who owns the dashcam footage, said the car might have been overloaded as its content scattered across the road when it flipped over.

Natthaphasit said: ‘I was driving back home with my family when the accident happened.

We were relieved that no other vehicle was hit by the truck.’