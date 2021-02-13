Indian devotees take part in stunning lamp-carrying ceremony

Hundreds of devotees participated in a beautiful lamp-carrying ceremony Friday (February 12) in the Indian state of Karnataka.

Hundreds of devotees participated in a beautiful lamp-carrying ceremony Friday (February 12) in the Indian state of Karnataka.

Every year hundreds gather from around the state in Nalwar village in Kalaburagi to mark Tanarati Utsav.

Devotees carry the wheat flour lamps on their heads and dance and sing.