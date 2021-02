Killer Advice Movie (2021) - Kate Watson, Meredith Thomas, Steve Richard Harris

Killer Advice Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Beth (Kate Watson) suffers a traumatic attack, her family and friends suggest she see a therapist to help her cope.

However, her new therapist gives her more than she bargained for.

Also stars Meredith Thomas, Steve Richard Harris, Eric Roberts, and Gigi Gustin.

Genre: Thriller Directed by: Jared Cohn Starring: Kate Watson, Meredith Thomas, Steve Richard Harris