In The Paint February 12th

hard to believe marty, but we have just three friday night's left in the indiana high school boys basketball regular season... the season is definitely flying by, but we've had some really good basketball to cover... we have several ranked teams many of them were in action tonight including parke heritage, linton, barr-reeve, loogootee and north daviess... also, illinois high school hoops returns to in the paint for the first time this season... as the land of lincoln was finally able to hit the court.... we'll start with a vigo county showdown as terre haute south traveled to west vigo... both these teams were looking to end losing streaks... the braves have currently loss eight straight, meanwhile the vikings were looking for their first win over the braves since 2009, they've dropped 13 straight to south...... the two met at the green dome, where it was homecoming for west vigo... brayden turner would give south an early one-point lead thanks to the corner three... amariyae wilson turns up the defensive pressure...he knocks the ball loose....south gets the steal and gets it back to wilson....braves up five in the first quarter... uh-mar-a holman would get hot and hit back to back three's...this one gives west vigo a 12-9 advantage.... gabe newhouse was a man among boys...the west vigo senior had 24 points and 14 rebounds...nice up and under for the hoop.... freshman zeke tanoos with the strong take for the and one....west vigo wouuld finish the opening quarter on a 21-2 run to take a 25-11 lead after one.... brlan aff uh low would shoot terre haute south back in this one....he connects on the three ball... later aff uh low drives and and hits the tough shot with the defender all over him....the south junior went off for a career-high 32 points... west vigo's upper classman played awesome tonight...case lautenschlager strong take.....the vikings senior had 22.... west vigo holds on to win this one 77-74 in overtime...this is a huge win for the vikings... it's west vigo's first win over terre haute south since 2009..... terre haute north had a conference indiana game at bloomington north... the patriots made things really interesting with 26 fourth quarter points, but they come up short... bloomington north takes it 60-57.....caden mason led terre haute north tonight with 14 points... parke heritage has quietly gone about their business this season as the 17-3 wolves have moved up to sixth in the latest 2a polls.

Parke heritage was at home against fountain central.

1st qtr action, riley ferguson from the bench.

Absurd range from the senior as the wolves jump out to an early lead.

Ferguson wasn't done there, a few trips later he drills another deep three from the opposite side of the floor.

Still in the 1st, noble johnson with the baseline pass to anthony wood for the corner three.

Parke heritage all over the mustangs in this one.

Whatever riley ferguson's pregame meal was, he needs to have it again as he gets the steal here and the hoop and the harm on the other end for the wolves three point play.

It wouldn't be a parke heritage highlight reel without christian johnson as the sophomore drills this step back three with ease.

And the wolves just keep flying under the radar as they beat fountain central 74-36.

Riverton parke was looking to knock off north vermillion for a second time this season.

4th qtr, panthers in control as jacob bolenbaugh gets the bucket down low to extend rp's lead.

Later in the 4th, mr. rp derron hazzard with the transition lay in.

Panthers all over the falcons.

A few possessions later, it's hazzard again this time attacking the baseline for the easy bucket.

North vermillion trying to get some mometum late as landon naylor gets his mid range jumper to fall.

But riverton parke always had the answer for the falcons as pierson barnes drills this three from the wing.

He finished with 25 in this one.

As the panthers beat the falcons 86-45.

Still to come we'll let you know how state ranked linton, barr-reeve, loogootee and north daviess all did... and we have action from clay city....when in the paint returns.... welcome back to in the paint.... despite a recent trip up to eastern greene, linton can still win another swiac title... if the miners win their final three conference games they'll bring home another swiac championship... linton had a conference road game at shakamak... it didn't take miners star lincoln hale long to get going...congrats to him...he had 26 to hit exactly two thousand points in his career...he's the first player at linton to ever reach that milestone... linton's other star joey hart is left open...big mistake by the lakers....hart boom baby.... brevon fulford with a nice drive and kiss off the glass for shakamak.... logan webb had himself a night...the miner three of his career-high 25 points... second half....mister highlight reel joey hart with his best dunk of the season...hello...monster one handed .monster one handed throwdown... fourht ranked miners win fourht ranked miners win big... big... elsewhere in the swiac...north central was at clay city... third quarter no one guard clay city's reilly myers so he says find...i'll shot it, bang.... north central in transition...nice passing...they find tyler vaugn in the corner...three ball, corner pocket...its good...vaughn had 17... deshawn clark has been having himself a season and he went off again tonight....the t-bird says 1-2-3....he had a game-high 26.... north central picks up the road win 59-47 at clay city... stop me if you'd heard this before, barr-reeve is on a long winning streak.

Long winning reeve is on a long winning streak.

The vikings entered tonight's contest winners of their last 11 games.

The 1a, top ranked vikings hosted south knox as they looked to secure at least a share of the blue chip conference title.

2nd qtr, spartans senior garrett holscher takes the contact from brycen graber and makes the tough shot to bring south knox within six.

Let the highlight roll though barr-reeve comes up the floor and curt hopf drills the three from the top of the arc for the viks.

Later in the 2nd, hopf passes off to kayden graber but wants the ball back in the low post as he makes the reverse lay up.

When you play barr-reeve you have to take care of the ball or things like this will happen as brycen feeds younger brother kayden for the lay up.

Final minute of the half, viks work the ball back to their big man as hopf creates some seperation and makes the bucket.

He lead all scorers with 26.

And barr-reeve picks up their 12th straight win as they beat south knox 51-32.

1a, number two loogootee was at home against evansville christian.

1st qtr, lions moving the ball to luke as the junior drills the corner three to extend loogootee's early lead.

Later in the qtr, terrific lead pass from isaac eagle to silas bauer down low for the easy two points.

Lions really keeping the pressure on as jordan wildman drills a three pointer of his own to keep loogootee on their run.

Final minute of the qtr, watch as loogootee works the ball back around to the inbounder jordan wildman for another corner three.

He finished with 19.

And loogootee monsters evansville christian at jack butcher arena as they win this one 78-40.

1a, fifth ranked north daviess entertained north knox at the cougar den and strap in folks because this was a thriller.

4th qtr action, north daviess trails four with four to go when ike wolford finds the bottom of the net on this jumper to cut north knox's lead to two.

Later in the fourth, lance wilson's front end of the 1 and 1 is off but the cougars fight for the board and jaylen mullen picks up two more for north davies.

North knox doing their job late as reece hammelman hits both free throws to put his warriors up by 5 with 2:30 minutes to go.

Off those hammelman free throws, wolford attacking, gets the hoop and the harm.

He'd complete the three point play.

Cougars down by two.

Under two to go, north daviess down three.

Markus britton telling everyone to clear out as he gets the pass from mullen and drills the three pointer.

We're tied at 44.

Final seconds of the game, warriors lead by one.

Mullen holding for the last shot, he drives, gets the foul and almost the bucket but it hops out.

Jaylen goes to the line.

He makes the first to tie us at 46.

And drills the second to give his cougars the one point lead.

Last play of the game, holtman doades tries to pass this up the floor for the last second three but wolford steps in front of the pass to seal this one.

As north daviess wins a thriller and beats north knox 46-45.

Still to come we have the play of the night as well as the top five fantasy stars.

But before that we'll make a stop over in illinois at casey-westfield and marshall...when in the paint returns... welcome back welcome back welcome back to in the paint....vincennes rivet hosted shoals.... jug rox big man reece sherrill showing a nice outside touch...he led shoals with 13 points... the big man sherrill has good vision....he finds levi pendley who drains the three...pendley was in double figures with 11... this is pretty cool...blake cooper who i did a story on a few years ago....he has just one had...drills the three for shoals...you keep doing your thing blake... get this shoals was up 42-nothing at the half... they go on to win big.... over in illinois, the boys basketball season finally was able to tip off this month... marshall opened their season in thrilling fashion wednesday winning at the buzzer 46-44 over arcola.... the lions home opener was tonight against paris... tigers logan rhoads with the nice post move for the hoop and harm...he ties the game at 50 in the fourth... lance rees was the hero wednesday for marshall with the game-winning bucket...his hoop here gives the lions a 52-50 lead... conor breneman steps to the line with a minute to go and hits the free throw to give paris a 53-52 advantage... marshall ball now and they find sophomore jacob maxwell....he hits the baseline jumper with 42 seconds left to give the lions a 54-53 lead.... four seconds to play now...marshall up one...with a one and one...they miss... paris with a chance to win it but daniel tingley says i don't think so...he blocks the shot to end the game.... for the second game in a row marshall goes down to the final horn...lions win 54-53 to improve to two and ohh... robinson was looking for a road win at casey-westfield... warriors find jackson par-sul open at the top of the key...he's money from deep....casey-westfield up 32-22 in the second quarter... great defense from noah livingston...he knocks the ball loose...grabs it and this scorer has one thing on his mind...the hoop...he's a buckets machine.....he had a big game with 27 points..

Casey-westfield wins big 66-35...warriors pick up their first win of the season... the riddell national bank play of the week goes to north daviess guard jaylen mullen.

The sophomore holds for the last shot, sees his opening, draws the foul with only four seconds left.

Steps to the free throw line with his team down one and strokes both to give his cougars the lead and win the ball game.

