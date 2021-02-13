Assam CM provides financial aids to artistes hit by COVID-19

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal presented Silpi Sambordhona to mobile theatre artists, technicians, and other artists in a function held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on Feb 13.

During the program, Sonowal handed over financial aids to the artists who were hit by COVID 19 pandemic.

Appointment letters were also distributed to the lecturers of Government fine Arts College, and Kokrajhar Music and Fine Arts College.

Under Silpi Sambordhona scheme, 1186 artists were given Rs.

50,000 of financial aid.

Under Mobile Theatre Artistes, Technicians Scheme each of the 974 Mobile Theatre Artistes, Technician were given Rs.

50,000 and 16,547 conventional artists hit by the COVID 19 pandemic were given Rs 6,000 each.

More than 80,000 artists have been assisted with a financial grant.

A coffee table book titled 'Kristir Batere' was also released.