Woman Builds Balcony Ice Bar after Lockdown Snowfall

Occurred on February 10, 2021 / Münster, Germany Info from Licensor: "I had a lot of snow on my balcony in Münster and with lockdown, I made the best of it.

When life gives you snow you make an ice bar.

It took me about 9 hours.

You can see a digdrio, a shark fin, a skull fridge, and an easter island statue."