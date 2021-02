House's responsibility is to comfort J-K, Ladakh, not scrape their wound: HM Shah in LS

HM Shah said, "Don't politicise J-K and Ladakh.

If you want a political fight, come in the ring and let's compete.

Nobody is scared.

It's (J-K and Ladakh) a sensitive part of our country.

They've been hurt and have doubts.

This House's responsibility is to comfort them, not scrape their wounds."