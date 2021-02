Don't make us feel like we're living in Russian Gulag: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

"Indian democracy is already under threat, don't make us feel like we're living in Russian Gulag," said TMC leader Mahua Moitra while speaking to ANI on February 13.

She said that the government should not waste resources on protecting her instead they should protect everybody.

I don't need anything special, I don't take security.

If you're surveilling me, ask me and I will tell you," she added.