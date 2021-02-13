Meet Kashmir's first power-lifter gold medalist

Saima Ubaid from Srinagar has become the first woman from Kashmir to bag the title of first power-lifter gold medalist.

Inspired and trained by her husband who is also a power-lifter, Saima has broken all social taboos and has chosen a unique profession.

In the 4th Kashmir Powerlifting, Benchpress and Deadlift Championship for Men - Women organized by 'Jammu - Kashmir Powerlifting Association' held in December 2020, Saima secured a gold medal by lifting a weight of 255kgs.

Saima studied bachelor's degree in Home Science from Srinagar's Government College for Women and is currently working as a fitness trainer.