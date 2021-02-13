PM says he is 'optimistic' ahead of restrictions review

Boris Johnson has said he is "optimistic" he will be able to begin announcing the easing of restrictions when he sets out his "roadmap" out of lockdown in England on February 22.

Speaking during a visit to the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies plant in Billingham, Teesside, where the new Novavax vaccine will be manufactured, the Prime Minister said: "I'm optimistic, I won't hide it from you.

I'm optimistic, but we have to be cautious." Report by Thomasl.

