Pulwama attack story | Remembering martyrs | A timeline of events

14 February, 2021, marks the second anniversary of the terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred.

On this day in 2019, a Jaish suicide attacker rammed into a bus in a CRPF convoy with over 100 kgs of explosives.

This is the story of events set in motion after that fateful day.

#PulwamaAttack #PulwamaMartyrs #February14