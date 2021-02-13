A powerful blizzard hit Northern Ireland today (February 13) after the UK recorded record-breaking minus temperatures.
Severe blizzard blasts Northern Ireland after record-breaking minus temperatures
The clip was filmed on Glenshane Pass where strong winds and snow combined to cause whiteout conditions.
"Some of the most dramatic scenes I have witnessed here," said the filmer.