Ahmedabad man gifts ailing wife 'kidney' this Valentine

A Ahmedabad man donated kidney to wife on the occasion of their 23rd marriage anniversary and Valentine's Day.

Ritaben Patel was ailing from kidney issues from past 3 years and was undergoing medication.

But it was slowly advancing towards failure with severe complications.

After which her husband Vinodbhai Patel came forward as a potential kidney donor.

Both of them were investigated and found appropriate for kidney transplantation.