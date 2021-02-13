Antique radio sets at display during 7th International Radio Fair in Bhubaneswar

On the occasion of World Radio Day, 7th International Radio Fair was organised in Bhubaneswar.

It is the biggest radio get together of India.

Radio, is one of the oldest means of entertainment across globe.

Thousands of antique radio sets, old and new broadcasting equipment were at displayed at the exhibition stalls.

More than 2,500 radios were at display at the International Radio Fair.

Radio repairing shop, new radio sets for sale, handmade radio shops were also set up at the fair.

Visitors were amazed to get glimpse of these age-old radio sets.

Every year, on February 13, World Radio Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of medium among people.

In India, 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gained popularity over years.