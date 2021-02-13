Trump impeachment witness' statement read into evidence

Lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin (D-MD) reads the statement of Rep.
Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) saying House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked former President Donald Trump to call of the rioters into evidence.
The Senate voted 56 to 44 saying it is constitutional for Donald Trump to stand trial.
Donald Trump, has with luck, eluded the consequences of being a failed gambling czar with no respect for the law. But his luck has..