Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked at Dharma office in Mumbai.

The duo is working on their next venture 'Brahmastra'.

Film shoot was hampered due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza was also spotted in Mumbai.

Actress looked stunning in white dress.

Speculation is rife of Dia planning to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.