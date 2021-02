Boynton Beach woman celebrates 97th birthday

BOYNTON BEACH WOMAN.

EAVAHOLLIS TURNING 97 YEARS OLDTODAY.

FRIENDS AND FAMILYWELCOMED HER WITH A DRIVE-THRUWISHING HER HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANDDELIVERING PRESENTS.ORIGINALLY FROM GEORGIA, EAVAHAS SPENT THE LAST 60 YEARS INPALM BEACH COUNTY.“I LOVE THEM ALL.

AND I THANKALL OF THEM FOR WHAT THEY HAVEDONE FOR ME TODAY”