Clinically vulnerable and over 65s offered Covid jab as vaccine programme enters new phase

The National Medical director for England, Stephen Powis welcomes the new phase of the vaccination programme as clinically vulnerable people in England are being invited to book their Covid-19 jab along with people aged 65 to 69.

Almost 1.2 million letters are due to have landed on doorsteps by Saturday asking people to log on to the national booking service, with a further 1.2 million due to arrive this week.