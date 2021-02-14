King: Nancy Pelosi calling BS on Mitch McConnell

CNN’s John King discusses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling out Sen.
Mitch McConnell for his reasoning behind why he voted not guilty in former President Trump’s second impeachment hearing.
CNN’s John King discusses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling out Sen.
Mitch McConnell for his reasoning behind why he voted not guilty in former President Trump’s second impeachment hearing.
A Rocklin man is accused of stealing documents from Mitch McConnell's desk and a flag from Nancy Pelosi's office during the Capitol..
Political News