Pep Guardiola: Of course Liverpool can still win the title
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to accept Jurgen Klopp’s claim that Liverpool are out of the title race.Liverpool’s hopes of defending their Premier League crown appear to be in tatters after they were beaten 3-1 by Leicester early on Saturday.After the game manager Klopp conceded defeat in the title race.