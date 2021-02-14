Pep Guardiola: Of course Liverpool can still win the title

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to accept Jurgen Klopp’s claim that Liverpool are out of the title race.Liverpool’s hopes of defending their Premier League crown appear to be in tatters after they were beaten 3-1 by Leicester early on Saturday.After the game manager Klopp conceded defeat in the title race.
Wenger spots Liverpool's critical tactical change which has cost them dearly
Daily Star
Liverpool’s Premier League title defence has not gone to plan with the Reds currently ten points behind leaders Manchester City..