Inside look at Rochester vaccination site

Witness testimony coming up later in the today the mayo civic center gave us an inside look before it's first day as the med?

"*city's new permanent covid?

"*19 vaccination site.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto was there.

She joins us now live in studio... samantha = how many people will be receiving that vaccine tomorrow?

Coronavirus annalise ?

"* the site will stand as a permanent location for distributing the vaccine starting tomorrow and every sunday going forward as supply allows.

Tomorrow ?

"* fifteen hundred people will get their first dose of the shot.

Rochester is the third largest city being selected to have a permanent vaccine site... taking a big first step toward returning the med city to normalcy.

The city has partnered with vault health to administer the moderna vaccine ?

"* which requires 2 doses 28 days apart.

Medical director of vault health ?

"* dr. myles spar ?

"* says the biggest challenge is getting enough "it's a very safe, very effective vaccine ?

"* we've had very few side effects or problems. yeah people get a little sore arm, or feel a little icky for a day or two ?*- but it's relatively mild.

Not dissimilar from a flu shot."

Dr spar adds ?

"* you automatically get your appointment for the second dose ?

"* if you get your first shot through vault.

So you are guaranteed to thank you samantha.

The vaccine is being given out through a lottery based system.

If you haven't yet ?

"* you can register through the mn department of health.

The state is prioritizing ages 65 and