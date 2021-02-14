Inside look at Rochester vaccination site

Mayo Civic Center To Become Vaccination Site
Starting on Sunday mayo civic center in Rochester will be one of three mass vaccination sites throughout Minnesota.
"* the site will stand as a permanent location for distributing the vaccine starting tomorrow and every sunday going forward as supply allows.
"* fifteen hundred people will get their first dose of the shot.
Rochester is the third largest city being selected to have a permanent vaccine site... taking a big first step toward returning the med city to normalcy.
The city has partnered with vault health to administer the moderna vaccine ?
"* which requires 2 doses 28 days apart.
Medical director of vault health ?
"* dr. myles spar ?
"* says the biggest challenge is getting enough "it's a very safe, very effective vaccine ?
"* we've had very few side effects or problems. yeah people get a little sore arm, or feel a little icky for a day or two ?*- but it's relatively mild.
Not dissimilar from a flu shot."
Dr spar adds ?
"* you automatically get your appointment for the second dose ?
"* if you get your first shot through vault.
The vaccine is being given out through a lottery based system.
"* you can register through the mn department of health.
