Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified following recovery of 2 bodies, says Chamoli DM

Two bodies have been recovered from the tunnel on February 14, Rescue operation intensified, informed Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria.

"Two bodies have been recovered from the tunnel today.

Search and rescue operations at Tapovan in Chamoli have been intensified following the recovery of the two bodies," said DM Bhadoria.