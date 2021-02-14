ALDOT Getting Ready for Potentially Hazardous Driving Conditions

They are Urging Drivers to Stay Home if Roads Become Icy

Waay 31's max cohan spoke to a representative from the alabama department of transportation who said today's icy roads are just a preview of what we might see this weekend and into next week... seth burkett -- aldot "this is a major concern for our area that we could icing that would be pretty wide-spread and there is unfortunately not much that can be done to prevent it."

As major winter storms make the way across the country -- north alabama is preparing for a weekend full precipitation with wet and icy roads.

Seth burkett with the alabama department of transportation says starting saturday night -- potentially hazaroudous icy conditions could be present until tuesday.

"really, we're advising you to just stay off the roads.

Unless its an emergency situation, motorists will be better off staying home in the event of wide-spread icing."

Several areas around huntsville got a glimpse of what that could look like saturday morning.

"this morning it was very icy, i was slipping and sliding all over the bridges."

Drivers like alexandra kimbrough say they plan to stay off the roads saturday night and recommend others do too.

Alexandra kimbrough - experienced icy conditions "absolutely, with what i've seen this morning, i wouldn't get out in it.

I wouldn't recommend anybody -- cause it causes too many accidents."

Burkett says it is possible that conditions get to the point where aldot is unable do anything... and in that case he says they just have to let mother nature run its course.

"at some point it warms up enough for the ice to begin melting and for us to make headway on removing what remains of it."

In huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news....