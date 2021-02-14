Max Cohan Breaks Down Local Basketball Action

Do you guys like action packed highlights?

Well we dont have a ton of those tonight but i promiser the ones we have are worth seeing.

So lets start locally -- high school area championships on the line all over the place.

Over at huntsville high school its the panthers and the sparkman senators..

With zeros on the scoreboard its xavier fuell driving to the rim -- his shot is no good and the senators heave the ball the other way -- now its xavier williams just inside the arc he stops and pops and sparkman strikes first.

Backing up against defenders in the paint its caleb harrison with the sky hook...nothing but net and were tied at 4.

From there the deep ball would come into play jamari arnold drains one there...putting huntsville ahead for a few seconds until christian dodd hit a three...but the deep ones kept falling..its luke guy-et this time and he's not done yet..

With seconds left in the first quarter -- trevon ragland says triple coverage can't stop me -- netting this one to give sparkman an 11- 10 lead heading into the second.

Thats where the panthers would run -- with more triples falling from guy-et they'd go on to win..the 7-a area 7 championship.

Speaking of winners lee grabbed the 5-a area 16 title with a win over jemison this afternoon.

After the game lee's ryan anderson said the only thing on the teams mind now is making it to state.

"it feels good man, we've been grinding all season -- not being able to play as many games as everybody else and just hoping for the best and now we got here and we've just got to keep it moving."

Some of the other winners from around the region tonight -- the highest scoring team in the nation -- north sand mountain was too much for section -- james clemens defeated florence and ...out in the shoals it was sheffield over mars bible.

..hazel green, deshler all among those moving on to the sub regional round... now over to uah -- both charger teams were victorious over christian brothers saturday...the men are now on a 10 game win streak and still undefeated in conference play...win puts the womens team on a three game win streak..

The crimson tide is back on a win streak after a record breaking win over georgia today -- alabama scored 115 points in the win -- the most ever in an s-e-c meeting...herb jones led the charge with 21 points, and was one of 5 tide players who scored at least 13..jemison grad john petty jr hit three from behind the arc..

And it was another rough day for auburn -- the tigers dropped yet another game saturday -- kentucky edged them out 82 to 80 and the tigers have fallen to 11 and 11 on the season...jt thor led the tigers with 24 points including 5 from deep...allen flannigan was right behind him with 23.

That'll do it for sports.

