Boyd beats Notre Dame for district championship
Notre dame fighting irish just barely beat out boyd buchanan for the regular season district title in boys basketball.
Tonight, the bucs had a chance at revenge in the district championship.
Fighting irish fully healthy and with the home court advantage tonight.
no home ref advantage though.
Bucs caden johnson gets the bucket and one to make it 5-2.
more next possession, from the big man jacob shockley.
6 points for shockley in the first half.
7-5 bucs.
second quarter, the threes start raining.
Dj brown drains one for notre dame.
Irish behind by 4.
then ryan lopez erases it.
Boyd's lead out to 7.
notre dame with sparks of greatness... like this steal and basket by bryson smith.
however, boyd always getting the points back... john craw claws in another three point play... bucs flexing all over the irish, 45-33 the final.
