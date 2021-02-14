Boyd beats Notre Dame for district championship

Notre dame fighting irish just barely beat out boyd buchanan for the regular season district title in boys basketball.

Tonight, the bucs had a chance at revenge in the district championship.

Fighting irish fully healthy and with the home court advantage tonight.

=== no home ref advantage though.

Bucs caden johnson gets the bucket and one to make it 5-2.

=== more next possession, from the big man jacob shockley.

6 points for shockley in the first half.

7-5 bucs.

=== second quarter, the threes start raining.

Dj brown drains one for notre dame.

Irish behind by 4.

=== then ryan lopez erases it.

Boyd's lead out to 7.

=== notre dame with sparks of greatness... like this steal and basket by bryson smith.

=== however, boyd always getting the === however, boyd always getting the points back... john craw claws in another three point play... bucs flexing all over the irish, 45-33 the final.

It's just like a tennessee