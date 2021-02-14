Mario Draghi sworn in as Italy's Prime Minister

Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, was sworn in as prime minister of Italy on Saturday.
Draghi faces the twin challenges of the global health crisis and the worst economic slump in decades.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, was sworn in as prime minister of Italy on Saturday.
Draghi faces the twin challenges of the global health crisis and the worst economic slump in decades.
Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Former European Central Bank Chief Mario Draghi, the man credited with largely saving the euro currency formally took the helm as..
Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi was formally sworn in as Italy's new prime minister on Saturday, against the..