McCutcheon routed by Fort Wayne Carroll in regional semifinals

This morning..

Regional championship contests are this evening ..

Teams looking to take a couple steps closer to bankers life fieldhouse ..

That includes mccutcheon ..

Jeff knoy and the mavericks squared off with fort wayne carroll in the class 4-a marion regional semifinal ..

Pick things up in the second ..

Daylyn thornton uses the glass for two ..

Mccutcheon down four ..

All carroll from that point forward ..

The chargers came into this matchup on a 21-game winning streak ..

Lexi (cast-tat-er) castator the three ..

Knoy and company trailed 32-22 at the half ..

Third quarter ..

Nevaeh (nn from behind the arc ..

Mayra (mar-uh) farrell can only watch ..

The junior exited the game in the second and did not return ..

When carroll wasn't hitting from outside ..

It was doing this ..

Emily parrett the strong offensive rebound and putback plus the foul ..

The chargers are up 18 ..

The mavs was held without a field goal the entire frame ..

Taylor fordyce the steal and the layup ..

Carroll cruises past mccutcheon 68-38 the final score.

Switching over to