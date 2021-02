Security arrangements tightened in Chennai ahead of PM Modi s visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, security arrangements have been tightened at Chennai's Nehru Stadium on February 14.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army today.

PM will visit TN and Kerala and will inaugurate several development projects in the two poll-bound States today.