Pulwama anniversary: CRPF pays floral tributes to 40 jawans in JandK's Lethpora

On the second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paid floral tributes to the 40 jawans in Lethpora on February 14.

Several officers were present to pay homage to their slain soldiers.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

Days later India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan.