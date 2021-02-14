Sales of Valentine's Day heart-shaped cakes fund schooling for Filipino children

Valentine's Day cakes have been in high demand this year in Bongao on the island of Tawi-Tawi in the Philippines and the romantic treats are also helping to pay for local kids to go to school.

Jade's Cake and Pastry is famous locally for its sweet creations and 50 per cent of the bakery's proceeds go directly to helping educate more than 180 local children from kindergarten to Grade 4.

"During Valentine's Day we receive massive orders of cakes," said bakery owner Ely Erana.

"Thank you to all those buying our cakes because they are also helping with education," he added.