‘Wouldn’t they die at home?’: Haryana minister on deaths during farmers’ protest

Haryana agriculture minister Jai Prakash Dalal’s stoked controversy with his comments on farmers' deaths during the ongoing protests against Centre’s new farm laws.

Dalal said, “Wouldn't they still die if they were at home?

Tell me what the average age is in India and how many (farmers) die every year?

They have died in the same ratio.

Out of one to two lakh, do 200 people not die in six months?

Someone is dying of a heart attack and someone after falling ill.” He added, “They didn't die in accidents.

They died by choice.

I offer my deepest condolences to all those who died.” Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed the minister on Twitter.

Dalal later apologised for his comments and alleged that they were ‘misinterpreted’.

