Ruslaan Mumtaz Reveals Why He Said Yes To Namaste Wahala Even When It Was Only Releasing In AfricaMumtaz

Ruslaan Mumtaz’s upcoming Netflix film Namaste Wahala was initially supposed to release only in Africa.

But much to our delight, the Indo-Nigerian love story will now be premiering worldwide on Valentine’s Day.

In an exclusive chat with Desimartini ahead of the release, Ruslaan revealed why he said yes to the film and also opened up about his character Raj.