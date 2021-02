PM Modi arrives in Chennai to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of several key projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on February 14.

Scores of BJP, AIADMK supporters lined up to welcome as Prime Minister's carcade on its way to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several key projects and hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army.