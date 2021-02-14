Tamil Nadu evolving as India's tank manufacturing hub: PM Modi

After inaugurating and laying foundation stones of several key projects in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 said Tamil Nadu Nadu evolving as the tank manufacturing hub of India.

He said, "One of the two defence corridors is in Tamil Nadu.

It has already received an investment commitment of over Rs 8100 cr.

Today, I am proud to dedicate to the nation the indigenously designed and manufactured Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A)." "Tamil Nadu is already a leading automobile manufacturing hub of India.

Now, I see, Tamil Nadu evolving as the tank manufacturing hub of India," he added.