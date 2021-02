Petrol, Diesel prices rise for 4th consecutive day in MP

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in Madhya Pradesh and stood at Rs 96.69 and Rs 87.20 per litre respectively on February 14.As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 0.32 paise while diesel price increased by 0.4 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with the change in international crude oil prices.