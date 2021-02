Rahul promises Rs 365 /day wage to Assam tea garden workers if Congress comes into power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage if the party comes into power.

He said, "Assam's tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat get tea gardens.

We promise to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage.

Where will the money come from?

It will come from Gujarat's traders."